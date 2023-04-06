Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives $145.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.40.

ACLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $216,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 892.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $126.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.72. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $136.38.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.80 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 19.90%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

