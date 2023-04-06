aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

aTyr Pharma Price Performance

aTyr Pharma stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $111.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

About aTyr Pharma

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the second quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the first quarter worth $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 87.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 8,857.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 48,183 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

