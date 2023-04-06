Morgan Stanley Increases Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target to $27.00

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of VIR opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.26.

Insider Activity at Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.24 million. The company’s revenue was down 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 66,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $1,729,257.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,184,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,412,597.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Phillip Pang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 66,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $1,729,257.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,184,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,412,597.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,235,480 shares of company stock worth $33,775,305. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 16,660.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

See Also

