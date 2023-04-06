XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. XBiotech has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Get XBiotech alerts:

Institutional Trading of XBiotech

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XBIT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the third quarter worth $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in XBiotech by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in XBiotech by 29.9% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in XBiotech by 21.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in XBiotech by 72.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.