Stephens Begins Coverage on WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Stephens began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded WSFS Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $36.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.45. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. WSFS Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 20.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,036,000 after buying an additional 133,079 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 51.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 19,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 116.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 18.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 28,035 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

