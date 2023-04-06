Analysts Set SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Target Price at $156.17

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $819,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,385,217.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $173,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,901.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $819,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,385,217.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,896 shares of company stock worth $19,541,495. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,882,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $148.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.52 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $96.41 and a one year high of $157.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.75.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Featured Articles

