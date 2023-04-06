Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,035 ($12.85) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.06% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

LON ACSO opened at GBX 659 ($8.18) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 764.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 727.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. accesso Technology Group has a 12-month low of GBX 520 ($6.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 860 ($10.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £272.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1,497.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.49.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

