Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “GBX 650” Price Target for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 650 ($8.07) price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 267.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BP.B. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 540 ($6.71) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 590 ($7.33) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 585 ($7.27) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 740 ($9.19) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 630 ($7.82) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Performance

Shares of BP.B opened at GBX 177 ($2.20) on Tuesday. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 1-year low of GBX 160 ($1.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 187 ($2.32). The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 175.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 170.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.61.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

