Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “GBX 540” Price Target for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 540 ($6.71) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BP.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 585 ($7.27) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($8.07) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 630 ($7.82) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 590 ($7.33) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 551 ($6.84) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Performance

LON:BP.B opened at GBX 177 ($2.20) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 175.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 170.31. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 52 week low of GBX 160 ($1.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 187 ($2.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.61.

About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

