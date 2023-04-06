Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 2,700 ($33.53) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CCH. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.32) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.77) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,345 ($29.12).

LON:CCH opened at GBX 2,287 ($28.40) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,496 ($18.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,287 ($28.40). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,100.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,004.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2,310.10, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 206 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,071 ($25.72) per share, for a total transaction of £4,266.26 ($5,298.39). In the last three months, insiders have bought 626 shares of company stock worth $1,277,096 and have sold 100,675 shares worth $219,858,366. Corporate insiders own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

