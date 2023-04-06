JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases NEXT (LON:NXT) Price Target to GBX 6,500

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,000 ($74.52) to GBX 6,500 ($80.73) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NEXT from GBX 5,700 ($70.79) to GBX 7,500 ($93.14) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($93.14) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,900 ($85.69).

Shares of LON NXT opened at GBX 6,350 ($78.86) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.48, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,768.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,987.94. NEXT has a 1-year low of GBX 4,306 ($53.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,082 ($87.95). The company has a market cap of £8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,114.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, insider Richard Papp sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,506 ($80.80), for a total transaction of £344,818 ($428,238.95). Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

