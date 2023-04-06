Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Receives $62.21 Consensus PT from Analysts

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.06.

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $52.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -296.29%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,380 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,897,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,701,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,657 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,394,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,233 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Newmont by 8.5% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,076,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Newmont by 103.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

