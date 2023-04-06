Analysts Set Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT at $108.18

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.18.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QRVO. Citigroup increased their price target on Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,536,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $101,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1,610.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 993,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,910,000 after buying an additional 935,593 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after buying an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,997,000 after buying an additional 686,046 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Price Performance

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $95.00 on Monday. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $121.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

