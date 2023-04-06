Gooch & Housego’s (GHH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 750 ($9.31) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 67.41% from the company’s current price.

Gooch & Housego Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Gooch & Housego stock opened at GBX 448 ($5.56) on Tuesday. Gooch & Housego has a 1 year low of GBX 388 ($4.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,040 ($12.92). The firm has a market cap of £112.18 million, a PE ratio of -5,600.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 512.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 515.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.15, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Get Gooch & Housego alerts:

About Gooch & Housego

(Get Rating)

Read More

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aerospace and Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial.

Receive News & Ratings for Gooch & Housego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gooch & Housego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.