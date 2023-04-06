Hammerson (LON:HMSO) PT Raised to GBX 25 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 18 ($0.22) to GBX 25 ($0.31) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.81% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 34 ($0.42) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

LON:HMSO opened at GBX 25.46 ($0.32) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -636.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 27.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 24.05. Hammerson has a 12-month low of GBX 17.04 ($0.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 33.58 ($0.42).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

