Brokerages Set The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Target Price at $27.28

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.28.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on AZEK from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AZEK from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AZEK from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded AZEK from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $22.71 on Monday. AZEK has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.14, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.83.

Insider Transactions at AZEK

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AZEK will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $476,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,839.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $476,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,839.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,337,905.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,810,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,231,810. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AZEK

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in AZEK by 176.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 278.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AZEK

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.