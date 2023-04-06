easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 600 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.45) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EZJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 430 ($5.34) to GBX 560 ($6.95) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 500 ($6.21) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of easyJet to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 410 ($5.09) to GBX 580 ($7.20) in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 515 ($6.40) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 370 ($4.60) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 589.91 ($7.33).

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 494.20 ($6.14) on Monday. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 276.87 ($3.44) and a one year high of GBX 604.24 ($7.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 491.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 406.13. The company has a market cap of £3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2,246.36, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.51.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

