Brokerages Set Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target at $52.58

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGEGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.58.

Several brokerages have commented on SAGE. StockNews.com lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sage Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $519,394.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,572.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $40.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.16. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $49.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.54.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.37) by ($0.10). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.03% and a negative net margin of 6,930.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.11 EPS for the current year.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

