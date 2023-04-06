Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives $218.11 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $218.11.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $156.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.76 and a beta of 0.83. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $300.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. Analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $255,261.36. Following the transaction, the president now owns 134,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,239,163.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $255,261.36. Following the transaction, the president now owns 134,081 shares in the company, valued at $24,239,163.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $1,111,550.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,246,831.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,101 shares of company stock worth $42,636,391 in the last ninety days. 43.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

