GSK (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,700 ($21.11) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GSK. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($18.75) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($24.84) target price on GSK in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,730 ($21.49) target price on GSK in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.46) price target on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.54).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,487.20 ($18.47) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,437.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,410.73. The stock has a market cap of £60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,403.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.27. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87.

In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,399 ($17.37) per share, for a total transaction of £29,379 ($36,486.59). In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($18.47), for a total transaction of £424,925.12 ($527,726.18). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,399 ($17.37) per share, with a total value of £29,379 ($36,486.59). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,117 shares of company stock worth $2,962,765. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

