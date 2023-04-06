GSK (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,700 ($21.11) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GSK. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($18.75) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($24.84) target price on GSK in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,730 ($21.49) target price on GSK in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.46) price target on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.54).
GSK Price Performance
GSK stock opened at GBX 1,487.20 ($18.47) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,437.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,410.73. The stock has a market cap of £60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,403.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.27. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87.
Insider Buying and Selling at GSK
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
See Also
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.