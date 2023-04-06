UBS Group Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 3,950 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($49.06) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DGE. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,200 ($52.16) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($58.37) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,200 ($52.16) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($62.22) to GBX 5,100 ($63.34) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,650 ($32.91) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,040.67 ($50.18).

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 3,669 ($45.57) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £82.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,351.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,545.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,642.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 3,363 ($41.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,067 ($50.51).

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Diageo

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 30.83 ($0.38) per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,499 ($43.46) per share, for a total transaction of £8,257.64 ($10,255.39). Insiders have purchased a total of 937 shares of company stock worth $3,308,396 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.