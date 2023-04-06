Analysts Set Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Target Price at $38.11

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.11.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Corning Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW opened at $34.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.41. Corning has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.73. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

See Also

