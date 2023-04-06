Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives $104.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.43.

AEIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $91.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.61. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $101.00.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Energy Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

Featured Articles

