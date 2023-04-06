Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates GBX 3,000 Price Target for Shell (LON:SHEL)

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,000 ($37.26) price target on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHEL has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($37.26) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($36.02) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($40.98) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 3,000 ($37.26) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,200 ($39.74) to GBX 3,100 ($38.50) and set a top pick rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,894 ($35.94).

Shares of SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,363 ($29.35) on Monday. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 1,908.60 ($23.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,613.50 ($32.46). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,426.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,372.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £162.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 2,064.52%.

In related news, insider Wael Sawan acquired 7,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($30.82) per share, with a total value of £179,026.66 ($222,338.13). In other Shell news, insider Andrew Mackenzie purchased 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,418 ($30.03) per share, with a total value of £199,122.30 ($247,295.45). Also, insider Wael Sawan bought 7,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($30.82) per share, with a total value of £179,026.66 ($222,338.13). 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

