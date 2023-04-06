Glencore’s (GLEN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 575 ($7.14) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.89% from the company’s previous close.

GLEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.69) target price on Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. AlphaValue cut Glencore to an “add” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.07) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.45) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 625 ($7.76) target price on Glencore in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Glencore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 614.17 ($7.63).

GLEN stock opened at GBX 456.75 ($5.67) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 492.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 512.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 395.40 ($4.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 584.50 ($7.26). The stock has a market cap of £57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

