Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for FD Technologies (LON:FDP)

FD Technologies (LON:FDP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,331 ($28.95) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.25% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th.

LON:FDP opened at GBX 1,662 ($20.64) on Tuesday. FD Technologies has a 1-year low of GBX 1,202 ($14.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,620 ($32.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,690.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,503.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £466.36 million, a PE ratio of 4,748.57 and a beta of 0.57.

FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time data analytics and data management; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

