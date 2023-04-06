Drax Group (LON:DRX) Price Target Cut to GBX 940

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 952 ($11.82) to GBX 940 ($11.67) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DRX. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 700 ($8.69) to GBX 625 ($7.76) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.66) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Drax Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 724.67 ($9.00).

Drax Group stock opened at GBX 610.40 ($7.58) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,052.00, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.04. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 467.20 ($5.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 845.89 ($10.51). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 628.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.07.

In other news, insider Will Gardiner sold 44,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 529 ($6.57), for a total transaction of £233,394.80 ($289,859.41). In other news, insider Andy Skelton bought 6,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 637 ($7.91) per share, for a total transaction of £39,774.28 ($49,396.77). Also, insider Will Gardiner sold 44,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 529 ($6.57), for a total transaction of £233,394.80 ($289,859.41). Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

