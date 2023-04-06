Barclays Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 7,800 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 7,800 ($96.87) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,870 ($72.90) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($94.39) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,500 ($93.14) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,250 ($77.62) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,575 ($94.08) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($71.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($99.60).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

