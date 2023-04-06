Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 4,063 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,362% compared to the typical daily volume of 165 put options.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $711,199.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4,353.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 100,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 614,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 47,385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 32,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on XENE shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.92 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $41.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.68.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 862.06% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Further Reading

