Yandex Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,814 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,437% compared to the average daily volume of 118 put options.

Yandex stock opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Yandex has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $87.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Yandex by 193.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 109,784 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Yandex by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Yandex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 238,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Yandex by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 559,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after buying an additional 61,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Yandex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,013,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. 54.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal, Ride-hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Classifieds, Media Services, and Other Business Units and Initiatives. The Search and Portal segment includes Search, Geo, Yandex 360, Weather, News, Travel, Alice voice assistant and a number of other services offered in Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan.

