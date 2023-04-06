Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target Cut to $127.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE SAIC opened at $107.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.70. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $117.94.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 297,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

