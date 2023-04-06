Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) PT Raised to C$40.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on QBR.B. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$33.50 to C$35.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Veritas Investment Research raised Quebecor from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quebecor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.11.

Quebecor Stock Performance

QBR.B stock opened at C$34.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$32.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.07. The company has a market cap of C$5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.36. Quebecor has a twelve month low of C$23.85 and a twelve month high of C$34.60.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

