Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) PT Raised to C$35.75 at Scotiabank

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$33.50 to C$35.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Veritas Investment Research raised Quebecor from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quebecor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.11.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Quebecor Stock Up 0.9 %

QBR.B opened at C$34.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.36. Quebecor has a 12 month low of C$23.85 and a 12 month high of C$34.60.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.