Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) PT Lowered to C$76.00 at National Bank Financial

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.16 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

