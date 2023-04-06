Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Price Target to C$55.00

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.87% from the stock’s current price.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

OVV opened at C$52.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.89. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$44.45 and a 1-year high of C$79.28. The company has a market cap of C$12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.57.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.