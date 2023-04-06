Royal Bank of Canada Cuts NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target to C$10.00

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.50.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NWH.UN opened at C$8.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52-week low of C$8.13 and a 52-week high of C$13.99.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

