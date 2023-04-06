Cormark Cuts NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target to C$13.00

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.50.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

NWH.UN stock opened at C$8.15 on Monday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1-year low of C$8.13 and a 1-year high of C$13.99. The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

