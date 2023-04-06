Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Raised to C$81.00

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.66% from the stock’s previous close.

MRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Metro from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Metro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$76.78.

Metro Stock Performance

MRU opened at C$75.24 on Tuesday. Metro has a 12-month low of C$65.30 and a 12-month high of C$78.90. The stock has a market cap of C$17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$71.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$72.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56.

Metro Company Profile

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.03. Metro had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of C$4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Metro will post 4.5054545 earnings per share for the current year.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries.

