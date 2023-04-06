Barclays Boosts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$10.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LUN. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.47.

Lundin Mining Stock Up 3.2 %

LUN opened at C$9.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$6.24 and a 1-year high of C$14.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.24.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

About Lundin Mining

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

