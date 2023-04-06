LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) PT Lowered to C$0.90

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cormark from C$1.75 to C$0.90 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LSPK. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on LifeSpeak from C$1.40 to C$0.80 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on LifeSpeak from C$1.05 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

LifeSpeak Stock Down 5.0 %

LSPK opened at C$0.57 on Tuesday. LifeSpeak has a one year low of C$0.50 and a one year high of C$6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.06 million and a PE ratio of -0.89.

LifeSpeak Company Profile

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for digital mental, physical and total wellbeing resources for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and internationally. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and tailored articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, automated, and live sessions in areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others.

