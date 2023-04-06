HC Wainwright Cuts East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR) Price Target to C$3.00

East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

East Side Games Group Trading Up 2.7 %

East Side Games Group stock opened at C$0.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$62.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.91. East Side Games Group has a 1 year low of C$0.55 and a 1 year high of C$2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.02.

About East Side Games Group

Leaf Mobile Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and publishes free-to-play casual mobile games worldwide. It owns and operates GameKit, a software platform for casual or idle narrative driven game development, as well as engages in the sale of in-game virtual items and advertising. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

