HC Wainwright Cuts East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR) Price Target to C$3.00

East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
East Side Games Group Trading Up 2.7 %
East Side Games Group stock opened at C$0.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$62.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.91. East Side Games Group has a 1 year low of C$0.55 and a 1 year high of C$2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.02.
About East Side Games Group
