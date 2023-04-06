Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) PT Lowered to C$13.50

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.84% from the stock’s previous close.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Performance
Shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock opened at C$11.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$391.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.94. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of C$10.45 and a 52 week high of C$14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 17.11, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.51.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile
