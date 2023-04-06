Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) PT Lowered to C$13.50

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock opened at C$11.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$391.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.94. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of C$10.45 and a 52 week high of C$14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 17.11, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.51.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans.

