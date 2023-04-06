Raymond James Boosts Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) Price Target to C$1.95

Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGI) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$1.80 to C$1.95 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Entrée Resources from C$1.80 to C$1.95 in a research note on Monday.

Entrée Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ETG stock opened at C$1.34 on Monday. Entrée Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.73 and a 12 month high of C$1.58. The stock has a market cap of C$265.27 million, a P/E ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.15.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

