CIBC Raises Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$7.25

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$6.25 to C$7.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark raised their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded Capstone Copper from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capstone Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.11.

Capstone Copper Stock Up 0.5 %

CS opened at C$5.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.16. Capstone Copper has a 12 month low of C$2.25 and a 12 month high of C$7.32.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

