goeasy (TSE:GSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Veritas Investment Research

goeasy (TSE:GSYGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Veritas Investment Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GSY. Scotiabank decreased their target price on goeasy from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. CIBC decreased their price objective on goeasy from C$180.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on goeasy from C$185.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$148.00.

goeasy stock opened at C$94.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$88.43 and a 1 year high of C$144.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$117.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$114.50. The company has a current ratio of 37.15, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88.

goeasy (TSE:GSYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.87 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$273.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.20 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 22.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 12.7929688 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total transaction of C$49,824.25. Company insiders own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

