Scotiabank Increases CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$38.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CAE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.75.

Shares of TSE:CAE opened at C$31.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.01. CAE has a one year low of C$20.90 and a one year high of C$35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.03. CAE had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 1.2864121 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

