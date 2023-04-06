Scotiabank Increases CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$38.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.50% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CAE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.75.
CAE Price Performance
Shares of TSE:CAE opened at C$31.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.01. CAE has a one year low of C$20.90 and a one year high of C$35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
CAE Company Profile
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
Read More
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.