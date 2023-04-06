LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) PT Lowered to C$0.90 at TD Securities

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$1.05 to C$0.90 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

LSPK opened at C$0.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.56. The company has a market cap of C$29.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.23. LifeSpeak has a 12-month low of C$0.50 and a 12-month high of C$6.85.

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for digital mental, physical and total wellbeing resources for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and internationally. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and tailored articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, automated, and live sessions in areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others.

