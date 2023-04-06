LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) PT Lowered to C$0.90 at TD Securities

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$1.05 to C$0.90 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.
LifeSpeak Stock Performance
LSPK opened at C$0.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.56. The company has a market cap of C$29.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.23. LifeSpeak has a 12-month low of C$0.50 and a 12-month high of C$6.85.
LifeSpeak Company Profile
Further Reading
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for LifeSpeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeSpeak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.