East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR) Given New C$2.80 Price Target at Cormark

East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Cormark from C$3.25 to C$2.80 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 263.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of East Side Games Group from C$3.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of East Side Games Group from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday.

East Side Games Group Stock Performance

Shares of EAGR stock opened at C$0.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.02. East Side Games Group has a 52 week low of C$0.55 and a 52 week high of C$2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of C$62.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.05.

About East Side Games Group

Leaf Mobile Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and publishes free-to-play casual mobile games worldwide. It owns and operates GameKit, a software platform for casual or idle narrative driven game development, as well as engages in the sale of in-game virtual items and advertising. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

