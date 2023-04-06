Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Raised to C$45.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLX. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, December 30th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Boralex from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$57.50 in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.70.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex Trading Up 1.5 %

Boralex stock opened at C$41.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.82, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 139.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.35. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$33.96 and a 12-month high of C$51.55.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.