Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) PT Raised to C$26.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.78% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ALS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$28.00 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.
TSE:ALS opened at C$22.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.55. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of C$15.63 and a 1-year high of C$25.71.
Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.
