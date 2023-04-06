Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) PT Raised to C$26.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ALS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$28.00 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals Trading Down 0.4 %

TSE:ALS opened at C$22.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.55. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of C$15.63 and a 1-year high of C$25.71.

Insider Activity at Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Company Profile

In related news, Director James Digby Ronald Strauss sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.79, for a total value of C$136,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$521,663.10. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.